NEWS

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has refuted claims that the Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu, refused to see him or did not want to see him when he visited his palace on Monday as part of his campaign tour, insisting that he was informed that the monarch was not “readily available.”

The former governor of Anambra State said this in an interview on Channels Television’s special election program, “The 2023 Verdict” on Monday.

He said:

“I’ve lived in Lagos and I have the utmost respect for Oba of Lagos and I’ve always done that to every other traditional ruler. For me, they are my fathers. On my arrival in Lagos, I did ask that I will like to visit the Oba of Lagos, whom I regard as a father figure.

“I’ve been to a few states where the Emir, Obi, or the Oba was not readily available, so mine is to apply to visit on a new date. This is not the only place. Some people said he refused to see me or he didn’t want to see me, but it’s not true. 

Obi added that he was asked to come on another date and he intends to do just that. 

Meanwhile, Obi has been touring Lagos with his campaign.

On Monday, he was at the popular Computer Village, Ikeja, and Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Oshodi area of the state. 

Source: Vanguard newspaper

Ifyafrica (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why Buhari’s Administration Would Likely Be Remembered

13 mins ago

Tinubu has become a problem for everybody, he Doesn’t care about the yoruba people -Femi Okurounmu

17 mins ago

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

21 mins ago

They Let me Go On Bail But Instructed Me To Report Back On Wednesday – Fani Kayode

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button