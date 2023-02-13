Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has refuted claims that the Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu, refused to see him or did not want to see him when he visited his palace on Monday as part of his campaign tour, insisting that he was informed that the monarch was not “readily available.”

The former governor of Anambra State said this in an interview on Channels Television’s special election program, “The 2023 Verdict” on Monday.

He said:

“I’ve lived in Lagos and I have the utmost respect for Oba of Lagos and I’ve always done that to every other traditional ruler. For me, they are my fathers. On my arrival in Lagos, I did ask that I will like to visit the Oba of Lagos, whom I regard as a father figure.

“I’ve been to a few states where the Emir, Obi, or the Oba was not readily available, so mine is to apply to visit on a new date. This is not the only place. Some people said he refused to see me or he didn’t want to see me, but it’s not true.

Obi added that he was asked to come on another date and he intends to do just that.

Meanwhile, Obi has been touring Lagos with his campaign.

On Monday, he was at the popular Computer Village, Ikeja, and Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Oshodi area of the state.

