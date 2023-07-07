Some People Said That I’m An Igbo Man, But unfortunately, I’m A Proud TIV Man – Fabian Benjamin

During the interview, Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson for JAMB, clarified his ethnic background as a proud TIV man in response to derogatory remarks. He refuted claims of harassing Harris Mmesoma and stated that they merely responded to her messages online. Benjamin expressed his personal experiences of facing harassment and insults. Regarding the invalidated JAMB score, he emphasized that it was based on identified discrepancies and not influenced by tribal factors. Additionally, he highlighted that their highest-scoring candidate hailed from Anambra State, further supporting the absence of tribal bias.

According to him, “She’s the one that has been parading her videos and her pictures everywhere; she’s the one that is harassing herself. We’re just responding to a comment that she has made; she claimed she had 362, and we responded and said no, you don’t have this one. She did a video, and we responded, or rather, I’ve been the one that has been harassed.”

“If you look everywhere, it is my picture and video that are being shown everywhere. People have insulted me; some people said the man is even an Igbo; he’s a useless Igbo man. Unfortunately, I’m a very proud TIV man; I’m not an Igbo person. But in any case, even the highest scorer is from the east. So it’s not a case of tribe or whatever; we have nothing against any group; the director of IT of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board is a proud Igbo man.”

Regarding a specific incident, Benjamin explained that when Mmesoma shared a picture of her JAMB score, they invalidated the result due to certain discrepancies they had identified. He stressed that the matter at hand was not about tribal discrimination, highlighting that their highest-scoring candidate was also from Anambra State.

