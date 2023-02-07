Some people in PDP Refused when Atiku suggested that the ticket should be zoned to south-east–Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu of the PDP has given more explanations during an appearance on Channels Television about why the North won the PDP’s presidential ticket.

Momodu stated during the interview that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, also wanted the presidential ticket to go to the South-East and no other region, but when some individuals, including Governor Nyesom Wike and others who are not from the region, rose up and said no because they knew the development wouldn’t favor them, the party was compelled to throw the ticket into a free-for-all competition between all the zones.

He claimed that Governor Nyesom Wike has been upset with the situation since Atiku participated in and won the PDP primaries.

He stated: “Atiku advocated for the South-East to receive the ticket, but other PDP members Refused. Because they are not from the South-East geopolitical region and are aware that it will not benefit them, they rejected it”.

Source: Channels TV

