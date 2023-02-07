Some People In APC Are Strategizing For 2027 Because They Know Tinubu Will Not Win- Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, the director of Strategic communication of the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that some people are positioning themselves for 2027 presidential election.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this on Tuesday while featuring on Sunrise Daily.

Bob D as fondly called noted that most of the people in APC who are running around currently are simply doing it because of their own personal interest. They are positioning themselves to contest under the party in the 2027 presidential election because they know APC will not win this election.

He said: “Some people in APC are strategizing for 2027 because they know Tinubu will not win.”

The veteran journalist who contested the PDP presidential primary and lost to Atiku was of the view that there is no how the ruling party can win the forthcoming election considering the myriad of problems confronting the Nation.

According to him, Nigeria is in this problem because APC government does not have a clue on how to manage a country with large and diverse economy like Nigeria.

He said after 25th of this month, there will be a clear definition of opposition APC is occupying in Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Newstrend24

News )

