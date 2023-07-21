Some People Have Made Up Their Mind To Go To Hell But They Are Looking For Escort- Apostle Suleman

Nigeria Popular Preacher and Founder of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in his recent post the agenda of some people who have made up their mind to go to hell.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that nobody takes anybody to hell, people go their on their own. He then made a statement saying that “There some people who have made up their mind to go to hell but they are looking for escort”. That’s means that certain persons has chosen their eternity path and they are looking for people to lure to their destination.

Furthermore, he said that such category of people might be in church but in their mind they have vowed to take certian number of persons to hell. He then cautioned his members not to join them.

Before now, the clergy man told his congregation that true Christianity is when their faith is being tested by their fellow Christians. In summary the clergy is passing a message that no matter the challenges coming from both believers and unbelievers one should not give heed to their temptations.

Watch video here ( skip to the remaining 32 seconds of video)

