Some People Have Dismissed The Court, But With The Evidence Coming Out, We Can’t Wish It Away- Pogu

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has emphasized the importance of the ongoing presidential election petition court proceedings in Nigeria. In an exclusive interview with the Saturday Sun paper, Pogu stated that Nigerians should not disregard the court process, considering the evidence being presented. He expressed his reluctance to comment on national issues until the court makes its final decision regarding the rightful winner of the presidential election.

Hear him “As far as I’m concerned, I’m still waiting for the rightful president to emerge through the court process. Some people have dismissed the court, but with the evidence coming out, I don’t think we can just wish away things like that.” Sun paper quoted Pogu as saying.

