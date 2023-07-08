NEWS

Some People Have Dismissed The Court, But With The Evidence Coming Out, We Can’t Wish It Away -Dr Bitrus Pogu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 446 1 minute read

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, has said that the evidence being brought before the presidential election petition court, Nigerians will not dismiss the court process as it were.

It would be recalled that the presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has been hearing the petitions brought by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party challenging the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun paper, Pogu said he would not like to comment on national issue unless the court finally taken the decision concerning the rightful winner.

According to him, there was a lot of irregularities that marled the election. He said his eyes are with the tribunal to declare the rightful president.

Hear him “As far as I’m concerned, I’m still waiting for the rightful president to emerge through the court process. Some people have dismissed the court, but with the evidence coming out, I don’t think we can just wish away things like that.” Sun paper quoted Pogu as saying.

Enecheojo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 446 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Am Happy That In Partnership With You, We Can Lead Youths To Take Back Our Nation -Obi Tells Datti

47 seconds ago

The Snippets Emerging From The Sitting Of The Tribunal Are Proving Us Right – Moyosore Jaji

11 mins ago

Probe Academics Results Of Political Office Holders Too – Nigerians React As Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Admits Forging Results

18 mins ago

If Mmesoma was from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this – Shehu Sani

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button