Some People Have Dismissed The Court, But With The Evidence Coming Out, We Can’t Wish It Away -Dr Bitrus Pogu

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, has said that the evidence being brought before the presidential election petition court, Nigerians will not dismiss the court process as it were.

It would be recalled that the presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has been hearing the petitions brought by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party challenging the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun paper, Pogu said he would not like to comment on national issue unless the court finally taken the decision concerning the rightful winner.

According to him, there was a lot of irregularities that marled the election. He said his eyes are with the tribunal to declare the rightful president.

Hear him “As far as I’m concerned, I’m still waiting for the rightful president to emerge through the court process. Some people have dismissed the court, but with the evidence coming out, I don’t think we can just wish away things like that.” Sun paper quoted Pogu as saying.

