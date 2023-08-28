‘Some People Have Been Boasting That Either Atiku Or Obi Will Take Over The Government’ – Sen Eze

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information, Senator Kenneth Eze has alleged that some people have been boasting that either Atiku Abubakar or Peter will take over power from President Bola Tinubu. According to Daily Post, he said in a leadership meeting with Ebonyi APC members that the 2023 presidential election will not be overturned. According to him, many political analysts had expected the nation’s economy to rumble since the removal of the Fuel subsidy.

He said, ”People think that the fuel subsidy removal will crash the economy, but to their shock, the economy of the country is boosted, and God willing, in two weeks’ time, the Port Harcourt refinery will be on stream and the effect of the subsidy removal will be cushioned.

I can assure you our party, the APC, is doing well, and nobody will overturn the election of the present administration. Some people have been boasting that either Atiku or Obi will take over the government, but I urge you to be strong and don’t be afraid; God is with us.”

