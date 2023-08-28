Some People Have Been Boasting That Either Atiku Or Obi Will Take Over Govt – APC Chieftain, Kenneth Eze

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Kenneth Eze, has reacted as Nigerians across the country await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

The Daily Post paper reported that Kenneth Eze, while speaking with journalists at Ezza Ezekuna Ukaku New Yam festival at his country home at Onueke, Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State said; “People think that the fuel subsidy removal will crash the economy, but to their shock, the economy of the country is boosted, and God willing, in two weeks’ time, the Port-Harcourt refinery will be on stream and the effect of the subsidy removal will be cushioned”

He added; “I can assure you our party, the APC, is doing well, and nobody will overturn the election of the present administration. Some people have been boasting that either Atiku or Obi will take over the government, but I urge you to be strong and don’t be afraid; God is with us.”

