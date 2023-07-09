Some People Condemn Mmesoma So Easily But Can’t Call For The Arrest Of INEC Chairman-LP Youth Leader

Labour Party’s Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu has expressed his total disappoint to the way Nigerians reacted to the case of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, the Anambra girl who forged her JAMB score inorder to be the highest JAMB scorer.

After so many interrogations, evidence and threats from JAMB, Mmesoma yesterday I’m a viral video had confessed she forged her result, adding that her original score from JAMB was 249 not 362. Her confession and apology had sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, some supporting her, others so mad at the girl.

Reacting to this, Labour Party’s youth leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu expressed his total disappointment in Nigerians, stating that people are so quick to condemn Mmesoma but find it so difficult to ensure the arrest of INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu for rigging the 2023 presidential election.

In his words, he said ” To sole people, it’s easy to condemn Mmesoma but difficult to call for the arrest of Mahmood, who rigged our collective efforts by hastily announcing an unjustifiable result. The biggest electoral fraud since the return of democracy”.

What are your thoughts on this?

SureDesigns (

)