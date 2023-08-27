NEWS

Some People Claim To Be Born Again But Same Old Ways Of Life Are Still There In Full Measure – Pastor Kumuyi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on THE RAIN FROM THE REVIVING REDEEMER point 2, in a Saturday global crusade, the cleric reportedly stated that “Jesus reigns and drives the spirit of death from us, and revives us. As the rains come upon the land, so shall the word of salvation and grace which come from above go forth and accomplish that which pleases the Lord. The word of uprightness comes to the sinner and change and transformation happen in his life. The word of salvation, healing and deliverance will be fulfilled in your life. 

Speaking further he said ” The rains, showers of blessing will come upon you. The people have been sowing to themselves sin, unrighteousness, and ungodliness, hypocrisy and untruthfulness. Sometimes, the ground is hardened because many feet have gone over it but the word of God is coming to you to break up the fallow grounds and wait till He comes and rains righteousness over you and it is seen by all. Some People Claim To Be Born Again But The Same Old Ways Of Life Are Still There In Full Measure. Tonight, you will seek the Lord until He rains righteousness over you. 

Speaking lastly he said ” We ask of the Lord rain in the time of the latter rain, as well as salvation and deliverance. Ask for your own portion and no one will take it away from you.

Watch the Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 2 hours 01 minutes 12 seconds.

WisdomwiseD (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu: We May Consider Journalists Expulsion From The Presidential Villa As Ambivalence – Serap

5 mins ago

Joshua Mike Bamiloye Reveals That Those Who Are Led By The Spirit Of God Are Sons Of God

7 mins ago

Tinubu: If We Haven’t Heard From You After 48 Hours, We Shall Consider Taking Legal Actions – SERAP

16 mins ago

Tinubu: Whatever Documents Procured By Atiku Are Of No Evidentiary Value At This Stage – Oladele

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button