Some People Claim To Be Born Again But Same Old Ways Of Life Are Still There In Full Measure – Pastor Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on THE RAIN FROM THE REVIVING REDEEMER point 2, in a Saturday global crusade, the cleric reportedly stated that “Jesus reigns and drives the spirit of death from us, and revives us. As the rains come upon the land, so shall the word of salvation and grace which come from above go forth and accomplish that which pleases the Lord. The word of uprightness comes to the sinner and change and transformation happen in his life. The word of salvation, healing and deliverance will be fulfilled in your life.

Speaking further he said ” The rains, showers of blessing will come upon you. The people have been sowing to themselves sin, unrighteousness, and ungodliness, hypocrisy and untruthfulness. Sometimes, the ground is hardened because many feet have gone over it but the word of God is coming to you to break up the fallow grounds and wait till He comes and rains righteousness over you and it is seen by all. Some People Claim To Be Born Again But The Same Old Ways Of Life Are Still There In Full Measure. Tonight, you will seek the Lord until He rains righteousness over you.

Speaking lastly he said ” We ask of the Lord rain in the time of the latter rain, as well as salvation and deliverance. Ask for your own portion and no one will take it away from you.

