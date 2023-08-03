‘Some People Betrayed Us & We All Know Them But We Still Coasted To Victory In The Election’ — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has alleged that some individuals betrayed the ruling party in the last general election. He told the APC National Executive Council meeting that the party had prevailed despite being betrayed by insiders. The President emphasized that loyalty to the party has become very important to them now.

He said “We have a responsibility to create unity and stability among us. We have to fulfill our commitments, I give you new hope to realize your dream and that of our founders. Ensure that Nigeria is at the center of our foreign and domestic policies.”

“You are all the drivers in this party, all of us other passengers are in the back of this bus. The driver must not fall asleep and the co-pilot must be on duty. Party loyalty is more important now. Some people betrayed us, we knew them all and still won the election. This is a wonderful moment for us.”

