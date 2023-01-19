“Some People Believe They Were Meant to Rule Nigeria” -Ex-Minister, Ihechukwu Madubuike

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

A former Nigerian Minister, Ihechukwu Madubuike, has said that the colonial masters, under the leadership of Lord Lugard, showed preference for a particular region in the country. Speaking on AIT , Ihechukwu expressed his belief that the youth will play a vital role in electing Nigeria’s next president.

Addressing the topic, Ihechukwu said, “Yes, we could not change the outcome of things through the constitutional conferences that led to the independence because our political elites were divided.” They were divided not in terms of national interest but in terms of who controls what. We are thinking of a Nigeria where some people believe that they were meant to rule the country. Through Lord Lugard’s leadership, our colonial masters played a critical role in such thinking.

He continued, “Lugard expressed concerns about the southerners because of their attitude toward liberty and freedom.” He also expressed his reservations regarding our practice of traditional religions.

You can watch the interview here. (38:00 minute)

Adegori22 (

)