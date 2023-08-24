‘Some Pastors Do Prayer And Fasting Every day, Spending Less Time With Their Wives’ -Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedian Anita, popularly known as Warri Pikin, recently shared a video (Watch The Full Video) on her official Facebook page highlighting how some pastors devote excessive time to fasting and prayers, inadvertently neglecting their relationships with their wives.

She pointed out that numerous pastors dedicate substantial periods to ministry-related fasting and prayers, often at the expense of spending quality time with their spouses.

“These pastors immerse themselves in prayer, speaking in tongues, and sometimes overlook their responsibilities as husbands,” she said. Anita noted that some pastors even struggle to recall the last time they were intimate with their wives.

In her message, she encouraged pastors to treat their wives with the same care and consideration they exhibited when they got married, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the balance between their spiritual responsibilities and their family commitments. Anita emphasized the need for pastors to not only pray fervently but also prioritize their family’s well-being.

Savigny (

)