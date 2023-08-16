Some Painful Decisions Necessary For Economic Stability – Oshiomhole

“The issue of the economy is work in progress. There is no quick fix. The Federal Government inherited a terrible economic situation. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden.

“Spending 96 per cent, which is to say every ₦100,000 Nigeria earns, ₦96,000 is used to repay debts and to service debt. So, you have only ₦4,000 left to pay all the salaries. So, nothing can be worse. But they came determined that they will have to do business unusual; to arrest the drift; stabilize the economy and then begin to move forward. Some painful decisions are necessary.

“Already, the executive—the president and vice president—have shown courage in terms of the decisions they have taken, a radical movement away from one in which if you are well connected you could make billions without adding value to one in which if you want to make money, you have to work. We move away from a situation where the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, can favour you and you become a billionaire; of which they can pauperize you and your business collapses.

“Yes, it has created its challenges, but I don’t know of any drug without side effect. Doctors will always tell you that every drug might cure your ailment but it will have a side effect. So, in taking it you have to do cost and benefit analysis.

“On the whole, I believe that the broad economic, specific macro economic policies that have been put in place so far, both in terms of monetary and fiscal policies, is the best way to start.

“Just recently, a former Minister of Finance distanced herself from the monetary policies of a CBN Governor and they were not talking. If the hand and the leg are not walking in harmony, then there is no way you can get to your destination. So, I think we are in a better situation now.” -Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Edo North

