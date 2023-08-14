NEWS

Some of Your Decisions may not be Understood by the People, You have my Support- Yul Edochie tells Tinubu.

Nollywood veteran actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to inform president Bola Ahmed Tinubu that although Nigerians may not grasp the reason behind some of the resolutions that he has taken over time, he is backing him up in terms of his style of governance. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The brand influencer who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, uploaded the official picture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he stated that leadership is tough and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a leader, will see certain things that Nigerians may never see.

Speaking further, Yul Edochie stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will have access to information that his people may never have access to, adding that some of his decisions may not be fully understood by the people even though they are in the best of Nigerians.

The former 2023 presidential candidate finally extended his support and best wishes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while also praying for God to guide him in all the decision he takes for Nigeria.

Yul Edochie wrote;

“Leadership is tough. As a leader you will see certain things that your people may never see. You will have access to certain information that your people may never have access to.

“So some of your decisions may not fully be understood by the people, even though they’re in the best interest of the people. You have my support sir @officialasiwajubat

“May God guide you in all the decisions you take for Nigeria. Best wishes, Mr. President. The Jagaban.”

Here is Yul Edochie’s post below;

