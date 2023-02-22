Some of you planted somebody at Chatham House to ask Kwankwaso to step down for Peter Obi- Galadima

NNPP chieftain, Buba Galadima, accused the media when he said that some of them planted somebody at Chatham House to ask the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso directly to step down for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

Buba Galadima made the statement in an interview with Arise News during the Morning Show program when he was discharging his confidence in his principal, Kwankwaso as the candidate to win in the coming presidential election.

Buba Galadima first of all claimed that his principal, Rabiu Kwankwaso will win the coming election judging by the crowd they pulled in their rally and that they are directly in touch with the grassroots.

However, he expressed his displeasure on the media, claiming that all of them were saying that Kwankwaso should step down for Peter Obi and that Peter Obi is the best candidate.

“That’s why some of you even planted somebody at Chatham House to directly confront Kwankwaso why is he still in the campaign and not stepping down for Peter Obi as if Peter Obi or the person asking the question is funding Kwankwaso’s political machine. ”

Buba Galadima said that because of that he was glad with the Kind of answers Kwankwaso gave to the young man.

