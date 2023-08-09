Some Of You Are Doing The Work Of An Angel,That Is Why You Are Tired, Frustrated – Rev Oluoma

Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic priest based in Abuja, has shared an important message with Nigerians through a recent video. He emphasized the need for individuals to grow and fulfill the purpose God has called them to, regardless of their circumstances.

In his own words; “Jesus told the servants who wanted to uproot the weeds that they should wait until the last day so that they won’t put the wheats with them. But on the last day, the angels were the one who came to uproot them. There are some jobs that are not yours. Angels are ministering spirits sent to serve those who are their way to Salvation. So some of you are doing the works of angels which is why you are tired, frustrated, disillusioned and devastated. There are jobs that are for Angels and not for you spiritually. So grow.”

Drawing inspiration from the parables of the Wheat and Tares, Father Oluoma explained that the good seeds in the story grew amidst the presence of weeds. This signifies that external obstacles cannot hinder personal growth. He reassured his audience that even if they find themselves surrounded by countless challenges or negative influences, such as a billion demons or witches, these forces cannot prevent them from progressing. Father Oluoma urged individuals to remain focused on their own personal growth and not allow external factors to deter them.

The priest emphasized that one’s destiny is predetermined by God and cannot be thwarted by any external forces. He encouraged individuals to embrace their unstoppable nature once they have been destined for greatness. Father Oluoma used the analogy of living with witches in one’s compound to illustrate that even in the presence of negativity, one can still thrive and achieve their goals. He urged his listeners to believe in their own potential and not let anything or anyone hinder their progress.

