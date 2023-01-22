NEWS

Some of us will Leave this Country if Sowore Becomes President- General Abdulsalami (Video).

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has decided to speak about the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress Party, Omoyele Sowore, and what will happen to people like him, if he eventually wins the forthcoming presidential election.

The General who spoke about the presidential candidate during the National Peace Meeting, which was attended by the presidential candidates of the different political parties few hours ago, had responded to the statement of Omoyele Sowore that he has a political disagreement with everybody that was in the military in June 1993 election, and annulled the elections, including General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Abdulsalami Abubakar in response to such statement, stated that;

“I think you are talking about 20 years ago. I think if you carry that idea, by the time you become the president of this country, some of us will leave this country”.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar further urged Omoyele Sowore to forgive them, adding that they should look forward to tackling the issues ahead of them.

