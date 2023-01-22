Some of us will Leave this Country if Sowore Becomes President- General Abdulsalami (Video).

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has decided to speak about the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress Party, Omoyele Sowore, and what will happen to people like him, if he eventually wins the forthcoming presidential election.

The General who spoke about the presidential candidate during the National Peace Meeting, which was attended by the presidential candidates of the different political parties few hours ago, had responded to the statement of Omoyele Sowore that he has a political disagreement with everybody that was in the military in June 1993 election, and annulled the elections, including General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Abdulsalami Abubakar in response to such statement, stated that;

“I think you are talking about 20 years ago. I think if you carry that idea, by the time you become the president of this country, some of us will leave this country”.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar further urged Omoyele Sowore to forgive them, adding that they should look forward to tackling the issues ahead of them.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

I was asked by Chair of the National Peace Committee, General Abubakar Abdusalam to “reconcile” with Major Hamza Mustapha. I was very clear that my disagreement was political, that I have issues with all the military people that annulled the June 12, 1993 elections including him! pic.twitter.com/9sIKoGhuyd — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) January 20, 2023

Goodnewschi (

)