Some Of Us Who Know Wike Closely Know What He Did In The 2023 General Election—Kassim Afegbua

During an interview with Arise , Kassim Afegbua, A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, stated that some of them who know Wike closely know what he did in the 2023 general election and the kind of support he gave to people across the country. He revealed that he would be glad if Wike could be part of the ministerial list because he has the courage, boldness, and experience to do a perfect job.

Afegbua also stated that Wike does not have to join their party before he becomes part of the cabinet. He added that Wike is still holding the stronger edge of the sword because the other member of the G5 sailed through the 10th national assembly.

According to him, “We’re talking about the country; we’re not talking about the party now. Once you win an election, the country becomes your constituency, and so you’re not detained by the philosophy and ideology of all of this. He’ll be a member of the PDP, and he’ll still be working. His men sailed through the national assembly. Wike’s men sailed through, and he’s still holding the stronger edge of the sword. And so, what are you talking about? People don’t understand that Wike has impacted people’s political lives across the country. I don’t want to mention things on air here, but some of us who know him closely know what he did in the 2023 election and the kind of support he gave to people across the country.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (1:12)

Squareblogg (

)