Some Of Us Believe The Reason Tinubu Could Do That Was Because He Bought His Election – Daniel Bwala

The Spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Daniel Bwala, has noted that some of them from the opposition political parties believe that the reason why Bola Tinubu nominated former governors as Ministers is because he bought the election results through some of these governors.

Speaking further, Mr Daniel Bwala noted that when Bola Tinubu went to Rivers State, the then Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike tried to blackmail him emotionally, but Tinubu told Ex Governor Wike that he owes him nothing.

The PDP Chieftain made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, stating it clearly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows how he achieved what he achieved during the last presidential election.

He said “Some of us from the opposition party believe the reason he(Tinubu) could do that was because he bought his election. When he went to Rivers, the former governor was trying to put emotional blackmail, he said I owe you nothing. He knows how he achieved what he achieved.”

Furthermore, he stated it clearly that he would want the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to declare a rerun, claiming that the Presidential Candidate of his party Atiku Abubakar won the election and that he is optimistic that Atiku Abubakar will win the election if the court decides to declare for a rerun.

Since after the conduct of the 2023 Presidential election, members of the opposition parties have claimed that the election was rigged in favour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they are now demanding the court should nullify the election and call for a rerun.

