Some of Tinubu’s visitors in Aso Rock have corruption cases – Femi Falana

Femi Falana, a well- known human rights attorney, has urged President Bola Tinubu to fight corruption.

He voiced worry about prominent politicians entering the Presidential Villa while they are under investigation for corruption.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State, at a celebration honoring Aare Afe Babalola’ s 60 years in the bar, Falana expressed his worries, according to PUNCH.

He said that ” some of the people entering and leaving the Villa are being tried for plundering the nation’ s treasury. “

The world community and our people must not receive the wrong signals, therefore.

The esteemed attorney pleaded with the President and his administration to show strong leadership.

In addition to the President, he also urged action from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and former Commonwealth Secretary- General Emeka Anyaoku, who were all in attendance.

Falana called for a return to an era of honesty in which no one accused of corruption who has a case pending before the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be appointed to a position of authority.

Falana asked the President to spearhead a campaign against corruption, taking a lesson from First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’ s speech during the 2023 Presidential Coronation Interdenominational Church Service.

” He was referring to Mrs. Tinubu’ s claim that God had blessed her family. To live, we don’ t need Nigeria’ s wealth; all we need to do is behave morally. “

” He thinks that Nigeria may reclaim its proper standing in the community of countries with the help of a campaign like this, led by the President. “

Falana emphasized the extent of corruption in Nigeria, saying it had grown to a very dangerous level.

He claims that powerful public officials are taking money meant for the construction of public infrastructure, resulting in an appalling number of misery and fatalities.

” So when a nation reaches that point, corruption becomes a crime against humanity” , he said in conclusion.

Source: PUNCH

