‘Some Of The People That Worked For The APC Are Not Being Rewarded And Recognised’ – Abubakar Kurawa

The Convener of Progressive Young Leaders Assembly, Abubakar Kurawa has alleged that some of the people that worked for the APC in the last election have not been rewarded. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the APC reward system has to be adjusted by the President. According to him, there are certain individuals who lost their election because of the resources they put into the Presidential election.

He said, ”We have people that have given a lot for this struggle, we have people that contributed and lost their election because they put a lot of energy, resources to ensure the success of this party. Some of these people are not being recognized, some of them are not being rewarded. And we are simply suggesting that if the Leadership of the party together with the Presidency look into this, it will add more value to the party and also to the government.”

[Start From 4:20]



