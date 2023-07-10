Some Of The Governors In The South-East Are Enjoying The Crisis In The South-East – Ugochinyere

A member of the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has blamed some of the Governors in the South-East for the crisis which has been caused by insecurity in the region.

According to Ugochinyere, some of the Governors in the are enjoying the crisis in the region. Ugochinyere went on to say that some of the Governors are enjoying the crisis probably because they are benefiting from the atmosphere of insecurity and feeling of being unsafe being experienced by the people.

Ugochinyere went on to reveal that some South-East governors recruited some vigilante groups from neighbouring states, but instead of helping the people to solve insecurity, the some of the vigilante groups has turned out to become unknown gunmen.

Ugochinyere disclosed that the security outfit that Hope Uzodinma has been running in Imo State is a perfect example of what he is talking of. Ugochinyere claimed that Hope Uzodinma has been using the security outfit of Imo State to attack his political rivals in the state.

Ugochinyere revealed that a recent report has revealed that around 12,000 people has lost their lives in Imo State as a result of the activities of the Ebubeagu security outfit which the Imo State government controls.

Ugochinyere also said that it was the same security outfit of Imo State that attacked his family house some few months ago where buildings got burnt and some persons lost their lives.

