‘Some Of Our Leaders Are Buying The New Notes & Storing Them For Whatever Purpose’ – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has stated that there is no going back on the CBN cashless policy programme. The Governor while briefing the diplomatic community of the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja on Tuesday stated that the 10th of February is the day that the old notes seizes to be a legal tender.

The Governor spoke about the availability of the new notes. He revealed that some political catalysts are behind the non-circulation of the currency in getting to the common Nigeria people. He alleged that the politicians are buying the new notes and storing them for some unknown purposes. He however charged the security men and the EFCC to deter them from the continuous hijacking of the money.

He said, ”Some of our leaders are buying the new notes and storing them for whatever purpose and I will not expand further on that.” The Governor also explained that the optimal value of cash that should be in circulation should be around N700 billion. He clarified that there is so much money out of the banking system and that this is why the policy was in place. He said, ”Even if we say N1 trillion should be in circulation, we cannot refloat N37 trillion into circulation moderate exchange rate.”

