Some Northerners believe that what we have now is Federal Republic of Oduduwa – Chief Chekwas Okori

Chief Chekwas Okorie, the original leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a prominent member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has emphasized the importance of restructuring Nigeria. In an interview with New Telegraph paper, Okorie pointed out that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed seems to be following in the footsteps of Buhari’s actions during his presidency.

Hear him “And now, it seems that Tinubu has copied Buhari although with some improvement. What he has done is not exactly what Buhari did but some northerners believe that what we have now is Federal Republic of Oduduwa, which is a very uncharitable statement.” New Telegraph paper quoted Okorie as saying.

He stated that the advantages of reorganizing the nation are extremely significant. He mentioned that certain individuals from the Northern region perceive Tinubu as showing preference towards the South West region. He added that they did not express any grievances regarding being marginalized throughout Buhari’s term.

He believes that if the country undergoes restructuring, occurrences like that will be prevented.

