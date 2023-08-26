Some Northerners Believe That What We Have Now Is Federal Republic Of Oduduwa” -Chekwas Okorie

Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a prominent member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has stressed the importance of Nigeria’s need for restructuring.

In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph paper, Okorie drew parallels between President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions and those of former President Buhari. He highlighted the urgent necessity of restructuring the nation, emphasizing its far-reaching benefits. Okorie pointed out that some individuals in the Northern region perceive Tinubu’s actions as favoring the South West, just as they felt marginalized during Buhari’s tenure.

He expressed confidence that if Nigeria is restructured, such issues would be effectively addressed. Quoting Okorie’s words from the interview, “And now, it seems that Tinubu has copied Buhari although with some improvement. What he has done is not exactly what Buhari did but some northerners believe that what we have now is Federal Republic of Oduduwa, which is a very uncharitable statement.”

Chief Chekwas Okorie’s perspective underscores the call for restructuring and the need for balanced representation and inclusivity in the nation’s governance.

