Some Northerners are worried about Peter Obi due to the high rate of insecurity in S/East region-Abdulkareem Ibrahim

With less than three weeks to go before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president in the 2023 general election, Director General of Obi-Datti Independent Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, has revealed that some Northerners are still worried about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi. This is due to the insecurity in the South-East region.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the front-runners in the 2023 presidential election. During today’s edition of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, Abdulkareem Ibrahim, who is also the Director General of Big Tent Nigeria, said that the Northerners are expressing their worries about the activities of IPOB and how Northerners are being killed.

He further stated that the Labour Party candidate has been able to allay the fears of the Northerners with his assurances that he will protect the rights of all citizens regardless of their ethnicity or religion. He also noted that Obi has promised to ensure that the security of the country is guaranteed and that the rule of law is upheld.

He claimed that every time he tries to convince them to support Peter Obi, they keep complaining to him about the northerners who are dying in the South East and how the Labour party’s presidential candidate is not denouncing them.

In his words, “Every time I approach someone in the north, they bring up Peter Obi in conversation. They said that Mr Obi keeps silent while Northerners are slain in the South-East. However, I keep reminding them that Peter Obi is not required to speak up or take action. President Muhammadu Buhari must do it. that it is his responsibility to safeguard people and property. You do not assign blame. There is a governor and members of the House of Assembly. so Peter Obi is not to blame ” He added.

