Some Men Are Licking Their Screen- Says Bobrisky After Posting A Video Of Himself On Facebook

Popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye a recent post he shared on his official facebook page has disclosed what some of men are currently doing to the video he posted few hours ago.

Recall that the crossdresser, widely known and addressed as Bobrisky had undergone a successful body enhancement surgery to look more attractive and healthy.

In the video he posted few hours ago, he was seen flaunting his newly acquired shape while dancing to a song played in the background. The crossdresser also disclosed that his backside is so hot and that a lot of men who are already in a relationship are thinking of sleeping with him.

In the comment section, he said “some Men are licking their screen”.

The post got a lot of mixed reactions from fans and facebook users with some admiring the crossdresser while others paid no attention. Below are screenshots of some comments.

