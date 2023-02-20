Some Leaders Of The LP In The N’West Have Abandoned Obi And Endorsed Tinubu- Bashir Ahmad.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to what political observers have predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in the nation’s checkered democratic history, Bashir Ahmad who is famously known as a prominent Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has recently mocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi over the detection of Northwest Labour Party leaders to Tinubu’s camp.

Taking to his verified Twitter page few hours ago, Bashir Ahmad made a hilarious statement saying, “With a few days left to the general election, some leaders of the Labour Party in the north-west zone have abandoned their presidential candidate and endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As expected, Bashir’s tweet has sparked a flurry of reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons described the defections as a staged act meant to deceive electorates into thinking that Obi is losing ground in the north, others questioned why the APC was pleased about receiving members from a party they said was ‘structureless’.

What are your thoughts about Bashir Ahmad’s statement? Do you agree that some leader of the Labour Party in the northwest have joined Tinubu’s camp? Feel free to share with your loved ones and pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

