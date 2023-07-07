‘Some Lawyers Decided To Grab Their Share Of The Remaining Funds Left With The Petitioners’ – Jaji

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, and a former Executive secretary of the Ojodu Local Council development area, Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji has alleged that the lawyers of petitioners are aware of the potential outcome of the tribunal that it will not favour their client. He said in an interview with Sun paper that the Lawyers are only trying to get the remaining proceeds from the election funds. According to him, no court can usurp Bola Tinubu from his position as President.

He said, ”Some of us believe that going by precedent, the lawyers know what the eventual outcome will be, but some lawyers decided to appear at the Election petition tribunal to grab their share of the remaining funds left with the petitioners. The snippets emerging from the sitting at this tribunal are proving us right. It is a failed accompli, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the President of Nigeria and nothing can change that; we are talking of leading the entire country of 36 states, and not part of the whole.”

[Extracts From Sun paper]

