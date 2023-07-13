Some Igbos Don’t Visit Their Hometown or Bury Their Loved Ones In Igbo Land — Prof Nwakeaku

The Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Professor Charles Nwakeaku, recently gave an interview about the recent gathering of Igbo elders, politicians, and stakeholders in Abuja.

Professor Nwakeaku explained that the worsening security situation in the southeast region has created a climate of fear that has prevented many Igbo people from visiting their hometowns or burying their loved ones in Igbo land. He expressed concern about the ongoing violence and urged the government to take action to restore peace and security in the region.

Professor Nwakeaku went on to say that, the people of the southeast no longer feel safe or secure, and that they have lost faith in the government’s ability to protect them. He expressed concern that the region’s instability is creating a sense of separation from the rest of Nigeria.

He explained that the current situation in the southeast is a result of long-standing political marginalization of the region. He believes that the exclusion of the Southeast from key positions in the federal government has led to frustration and unrest.

Lastly, Professor Nwakeaku stated that, throughout Nigeria’s history, no Igbo person has been appointed to a senior position in the country’s security apparatus, even under the current administration. He called for greater inclusion of Igbo people in the federal government, particularly in the security sector.

