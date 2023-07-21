NEWS

Some Govs Will Use Palliative Money To Pay Salaries And Pension, Soludo Is Right- Shehu Sani Says

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to a recent statement that was made by the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, as it regards to the way palliative is going to be shared across the country.

While reacting, Shehu Sani made it known that without proper check, some states will definitely use the palliative money to pay contractors they are owing or pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions, or use the money to settle their domestic debts with banks or even use it to to settle political supporters. He went on and noted that all states are not equal.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

He wrote: “Without proper check, some states will use palliative funds to pay contractors they are owing or pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions or use it to settle their domestic debts with Banks or use it settle political supporters; Soludo is right, all states are not equal.”

It should be recalled that the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, during NEC meeting, noted that they need to face the problem of the fact that the country doesn’t have a credible register, thereby demanding that a credible register should be created so that money will be able to get to those that need it without being diverted.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani Twitter Handle.

