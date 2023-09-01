NEWS

Some Governors Seeking Reelection Have Killed Almost Everybody In Their States – Chuks Akunna

The Executive Director of Authority paper, Chuks Akunna, has insisted that there is a need for reform in Nigerian Institutions; as he maintained that some Governors who are seeking reelection have taken steps that subjected their citizens to sufferings because they knew that they would still win elections without the people.

Chuks Akunna had said, “Some Governors are seeking reelection; some states, they’ve killed almost everybody in their States and they are boasting that whatever happens they would return.”

Chuks Akunna, who spoke during an interview on Kakaaki, an AIT Television programme, began by maintaining that Nigeria has done little in humanitarian development. According to him, daily news headlines have pointed to the fact that the Nigerian Government has not performed well in the area of humanitarian development. He went further to say that some Governors have not taken steps to address the plights of their people even though they are seeking reelection.

Akunna said there is a need for reform in Institutions, as he maintained that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Judiciary function as they should, the Government would be accountable to the people.

