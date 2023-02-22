Some Forces Will Come From the Rear and Take Control of Their Territory on Election Day—Femi Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s less than three days to the presidential election, and as the race for the presidential seat continues to heat up amidst the Naira swap crisis, a famous Nigerian lawyer, human rights activist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has come out to denounce the statement that the leading candidates are four (4), as claimed by the media channels and many Nigerians.

Femi Falana, who made this proposition while speaking during an exclusive interview with Arise , explained that on election day, those who are claimed to be the non-major candidates would take over their area and have territorial spread by influencing the electorates to vote for them.

According to him, “I don’t even agree with the analysis of the four leading candidates; there may be some forces from the rear; we would have surprises in the election; there are some candidates who are going to take control of their area; some would have territorial spread on February 25.”

