Some Elements In The Villa Wanted A Northern To Replace buhari, Against buhari’s Wishes – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has come out to state again that some elements in the Villa wanted a Northerner to succeed President buhari.

According to El-Rufai who appeared in an interview on TVC today, some elements in the Villa called some Northerner Governors and senior members of the party to buy forms and run for the presidency, despite buhari’s stance on a Southern candidate. In his own words as seen on TVC today…

“What was of concern to us was that at a point, some governors and some senior members of the party from the North began to get calls from some elements in the Villa, nudging them to buy forms and contest for the primaries. That began to worry us and some of us went back to the president and asked him what was going on. He told us that his position hasn’t changed so believe it or not, as outrageous as it may seem, there were people within our party who were planning for a Northerner to replace President buhari.”

“And for us as the Northern APC governors, we had to sit down and look at this situation, look at what we believe our forefathers would do. We are Northerners, we are people of honour, we keep our words and we respond to kindness with kindness. This is our political culture in the North.”

Watch the full interview here.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds

News )

#Elements #Villa #Wanted #Northern #Replace #buhari #buharis #Wishes #ElRufaiSome Elements In The Villa Wanted A Northern To Replace buhari, Against buhari’s Wishes – El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-02 22:07:56