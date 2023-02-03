Some Elements In The Villa Wanted A Northern To Replace Buhari, Against Buhari’s Wishes – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has once more come up to say that some individuals in the Villa wanted a Northerner to succeed President Buhari.

Despite Buhari’s preference for a candidate from the South, El-Rufai said in a TVC interview today that some Villa elements have persuaded several Northern Governors and prominent party members to buy nomination forms and compete for president. In his own words, as seen on TVC today. “We were worried because, at one time, people in the Villa were calling specific governors and well-known party members from the North to urge them to buy registration forms and run in the primary elections. Some of us went back to the president to ask for an update as we began to worry about it. Despite how absurd it might seem, some party members were considering choosing a Northerner to succeed President Buhari. He assured us that nothing had changed regarding his position.

Don’t forget to like and share this article with your family, friends, and on your social media platforms as well. This will help me out greatly and will also motivate me to publish more.

Watch video here

Erioluwa3110 (

)