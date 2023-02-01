This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some ‘elements’ in Aso Rock working against Tinubu’s victory – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that some federal government officials in Aso Rock Villa are working to upset the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during this month’s election.

In an interview with Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, El-Rufai disclosed this.

I think there are Villa factions that want us to lose the election because they weren’t able to have their candidate, he added. El-Rufai stated that their candidate was unsuccessful in the primaries.

The Kaduna governor claimed that Tinubu’s opponents during the party’s presidential primary contest last year were the ones who were working against his success.

El-Rufai claimed that the purported adversaries of Tinubu have been hiding out in order to thwart the former governor of Lagos state’s electoral triumph this month.

They are attempting to make us lose the election, he declared, and they are hiding behind the president’s determination to uphold his sense of morality. I’ll give you two examples. First, we all agreed that the petroleum subsidy, which is costing the nation trillions of Naira, would be eliminated.

In fact, I explained to the president why it needed to be eliminated during our conversation. Because it is impossible to spend N2 trillion on petroleum subsidies while having a capital budget of N200 billion for federal roads. When the subsidy issue started to get worse in 2021, I had this talk with the president. He was persuaded. We went. It evolved. Governmentwide agreement led to a change.

“This currency makeover is the second example I’ll use. You must comprehend the president. The Central Bank Governor is being held responsible for the redesign of the currency, but No. You must go back and examine buhari’s inaugural address as president. According to Vanguard.

“He accomplished this; the buhari-Idiagbon administration altered our currency covertly in an effort to apprehend individuals hiding illicit monies. It has the best of intentions. It is the president’s right. However, doing so now, within the allowed time, is neither politically nor economically sensible.

