Some denominations used to be fervent, but the power and productivity are no longer there. Kumuyi

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. He read from the book of 2 Kings 6:7, which says, “Therefore said he, Take it up to thee, and he put out his hand and took it.” This was in relation to the story of Elisha and the sons of the prophets. They were together near the Jordan River, building a tent. Suddenly, as one of them was cutting wood, his Axe head fell into the river. He cried to Elisha for help and told him he had borrowed the Axe. Elisha cut out a small piece of wood and cast it into the river, and the axehead miraculously swam. He then ordered the man to take it up.

The man of God, while teaching on the topic “Recovering the Lost Axe Head for Life and Ministry,”” said the Church was recovering what she used to have: power and passion that have been lost for our lives and ministry. The power and effectiveness your local church used to have, or as it was with some denominations, that used to be fiery and fervent, and the power and productivity are no longer there.”

Speaking further, he said, “These are the last days, and God will repeat what He did in the 1st century of the Christian church, and He will so empower, energize, and equip us that we will go forth and preach the word, and it will have the same effect and outcome as that of the previous years. I pray you will make yourself available to preach, minister, and serve the Lord, and He will do in your ministry what He has never done in your calling before in Jesus name.”

Kumuyi made this declaration during the Saturday ministers retreat tagged “Fulfilling The Ministry With Heaven In View.”

