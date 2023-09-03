Some claimed PDP leadership cannot challenge Wike because he gave them a lot of money- NWC member

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that a member of the National Working Committee, who wished to remain anonymous, has expressed concerns about the influence of former Governor Nyesom Wike within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He stated that unless Nyesom Wike is removed from the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts to lead a strong opposition in the upcoming election cycle in the country could be in vain.

The PDP chieftain said, “There is a reason Wike is boasting the way he is doing. A lot of people are saying what they don’t know. Some have claimed that the leadership of the party cannot challenge him because he (Wike) gave them a lot of money. The truth is that Wike was not the only governor who spent money to keep the PDP as a formidable opposition party.

He further emphasized that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would struggle to assert control over the party if individuals aligned with Nyesom Wike continued to populate the NWC. He said this situation posed a significant dilemma for the party.

However, while the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, was reacting to this development as well, he reassured the party members that Nyesom Wike’s dominance over the party was coming to an end, as he emphasized that the PDP was not Wike’s personal asset and that issues within the party would be resolved.

Osadolor also mentioned Atiku’s commitment to democratic principles and the pending ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which would determine the extent of Wike’s influence over the PDP. He urged patience among party members.

