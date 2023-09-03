Some claimed PDP Leadership cannot challenge Wike because he gave them a lot of money – NWC member

As per an article published on the Punch paper’s website today, an unnamed member of the National Working Committee has raised concerns about the level of influence held by former Governor Nyesom Wike within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said that if Nyesom Wike is not removed from the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s attempts to establish a powerful opposition in the upcoming election period in the country might be futile.

The PDP chieftain said, “There is a reason Wike is boasting the way he is doing. A lot of people are saying what they don’t know. Some have claimed that the leadership of the party cannot challenge him because he (Wike) gave them a lot of money. The truth is that Wike was not the only governor who spent money to keep the PDP as a formidable opposition party.

He reiterated that it would be difficult for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to establish authority within the party as long as people associated with Nyesom Wike kept occupying positions in the NWC. This predicament, he stated, presented a major challenge for the party.

Nevertheless, Timothy Osadolor, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, also commented on this situation and assured party members that Nyesom Wike’s control over the party was nearing its conclusion. He emphasized that the PDP did not belong solely to Wike and that internal party matters would be resolved.

Osadolor also highlighted Atiku’s dedication to democratic values and the upcoming decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which would determine the level of Wike’s control within the PDP. He encouraged party members to remain patient.

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below.

Graciouswriter (

)