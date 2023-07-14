NEWS

Some Christians Ladies Remove Their Earrings But Still Don’t Have Holiness- Apostle Johnson Suleman

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed recently in a video how some christians practice religion instead of spirituality.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that some Christians removing their ear rings is not a sign of holiness, as a Christian one should be able to sense an attack from hell. That means that holiness is accessing God with a pure heart.

In conclusion, The clergy man is laying emphasis that Christian ought to be spiritual in their dealings and not to be just a church goer. 

