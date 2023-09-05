Some Christians Are Satisfied With Getting A Little Increase In Their Salary Every Two Years- Pastor E.A. Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God shared a message to the public a recent post on his official Facebook page.

According to him, “To enlarge means to make bigger, suggesting that there must be two main factors involved: the thing to be increased and the person executing the enlargement. The One stated in Genesis 1:28 is the One who enlarges you, thus you are the one who will be made larger. God praised them and gave them the instructions to “be fruitful and multiply, to replenish the earth, and to subdue it.”

He then said, “The phrase “be fruitful and multiply” rather than “be fruitful and increase” is used in the verse above. According to this, if you are truly prolific, you will increase; this is what fruitfulness really means. God is more interested in multiplication than addition. You must make an effort to keep multiplying.”

Further he said, “Why then are many people, including Christians satisfied with the status quo? Some are satisfied with getting a little increase in their salary every two years, some pastors are satisfied with just sitting over one parish of their Church with the same number of people for several years. This is as good as a taboo, especially when you consider the status of the Person who said, “Be fruitful and multiply”.

Finally, he said, “The adage “Garbage in, garbage out” is quite common. If you truly want to multiply, you must also multiply your efforts and all other actions you have taken in order to achieve your goals. You would quickly realize that if you did this, your results would have increased as well.

