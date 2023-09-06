Some Christians are satisfied with getting a little increase in their salary every two years- E.A. Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, communicated a message to the general public through a recent post on his official Facebook page.

According to him, “To enlarge means to make bigger, suggesting that there must be two main factors involved: the thing to be increased and the person executing the enlargement. The One stated in Genesis 1:28 is the One who enlarges you, thus you are the one who will be made larger. God praised them and gave them the instructions to “be fruitful and multiply, to replenish the earth, and to subdue it.”

He then said, “The phrase “be fruitful and multiply” rather than “be fruitful and increase” is used in the verse above. According to this, if you are truly prolific, you will increase; this is what fruitfulness really means. God is more interested in multiplication than addition. You must make an effort to keep multiplying.”

Furthermore, he questioned why many individuals, including Christians, are content with the current state of affairs. Some are content with receiving a small salary increase every two years, while some pastors are content with overseeing a single parish with the same congregation for an extended period. This is highly discouraged, especially when considering the significance of the individual who instructed us to “Be fruitful and multiply.”

Lastly, he emphasized the common saying “Garbage in, garbage out.” If one truly desires to multiply, they must also multiply their efforts and all other actions taken to accomplish their goals. By doing so, they would quickly realize that their results would also increase.

Graciouswriter (

)