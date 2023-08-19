NEWS

Some Cabals From The Southwest Will Cause A Lot Of Unknown Problems For President Tinubu – Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared his view on what he foresees in Tinubu’s Government.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Some Cabals From The Southwest Will Cause A Lot Of Unknown Problems For President Tinubu. On this note, The Closest Person Among His Ministerial Appointees Will Form A Serious Cabal That Will Destabilize His Government. Some of the tactics that will be used are wrong advice.

Speaking further in his prophecies he said ” The president also needs prayers to pilot the affairs of our nation Nigeria. This is the message from the Lord as it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20 which says “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

