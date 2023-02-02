NEWS

Some APC members working for weak candidate like Atiku – Fani-Kayode

The Director of Special Media Projects & 50mindstions & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode said some members of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC may be working for what he described as weak presidential candidates, particularly Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Fani-Kayode stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, on Wednesday.

He declared, “All these distractions are really upsetting because, despite our best efforts, people are working around the clock to put roadblocks in our way and ensure that this transition is not successful.

“In my opinion, some are, but given how small the opposition is, I don’t see how it will work out well. I’m arguing that some of them might be supporting Atiku or other weak candidates.

Remember that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai already asserted that there are factions in the Presidential Villa working to unseat the party’s nominee in this month’s election.

However, Fani-Kayode asserted that the current events are taking place in order to infuriate the political elite as well as the ruling party.

Despite what the so-called elements do, he asserted, Tinubu will win and be elected president.

