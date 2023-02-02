This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some APC Members May Be Working For Atiku — Says Fani-Kayode

The political landscape in Nigeria is heating up as the 2023 presidential election approaches. With less than a month to go, tensions are rising as candidates and their supporters work to ensure a win for their party.

One of the most notable recent developments is the claim by Femi Fani-Kayode, spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, that some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), may be working for the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and their candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In an interview on Channels Television’s special election program, The 2023 Verdict, Fani-Kayode stated that “distractions” are disturbing the efforts of the APC and that some individuals are working “night and day” to create obstacles for the APC’s path to the presidency.

Fani-Kayode believes that some members of the APC may be working for Atiku, even though he considers the opposition weak. He went on to say that no matter what these “so-called elements” do, the APC’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, will emerge victorious and be elected as the next president of Nigeria.

This claim by Fani-Kayode follows an earlier statement by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that there are some elements in the Presidential Villa seeking the defeat of the APC’s presidential candidate. In response, Fani-Kayode stated that the reason for all the recent developments is to enrage not just the ruling party but the entire political class.

The 2023 presidential election is shaping up to be a highly contested race, with multiple parties and candidates vying for the top spot. The APC and PDP are two of the biggest political forces in Nigeria, and the election outcome will have significant ramifications for the country’s future.

The APC has been in power for the past four years and is looking to secure another term in office. However, their opponent, the PDP, is gaining momentum and looks to pose a formidable challenge. The PDP has been working hard to galvanize its supporters and present a united front to the Nigerian people, and their candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a seasoned politician with a wealth of experience.

In light of these recent developments, it is clear that the political landscape in Nigeria is becoming increasingly complex and contentious. The presidential election is just around the corner, and all parties involved are working hard to ensure that their candidate emerges victorious.

While it remains to be seen who will come out on top, one thing is certain: the outcome of the 2023 presidential election will have a profound impact on the future of Nigeria. Regardless of who wins, all parties need to act responsibly and respectfully during the election season.

The health and stability of Nigeria’s democracy depend on it. Nigerian citizens should be vigilant and informed, and work to promote peaceful and fair elections that reflect the will of the people. The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is shaping up to be a highly competitive and closely watched race.

With so much at stake, all parties involved need to work towards a fair and transparent election process that serves the best interests of the Nigerian people. The outcome of the election will have far-reaching consequences for the future of the country, and all citizens have a stake in ensuring that the process is free and fair.

