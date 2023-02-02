This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Some APC Members May Be Working For Atiku” – Fani Kayode Says

The former aviation minister as well as the spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that some members of his party might be working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to Daily Post, it was said that the ex-minister said this on Wednesday while he was invited to a show on Channels Television which was tagged “The 2023 verdict”.

According to him, he said that the distractions are now becoming very disturbing because there is a lot of hardwork going on in the APC’s camp. He, however, added that some people are working tirelessly to make their hardwork look futile.

Furthermore, while reacting to what the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, said, he it made it known that no matter what other elements do, the party’s hard work will not stop his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from doing well in the forthcoming general Presidential election.

Dear esteemed readers, what is your take on this? Kindly drop your opinions in the comment section below as we await your feedback.

Content created and supplied by: AmeboNewsHouse (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Members #Working #Atiku #Fani #Kayode”Some APC Members May Be Working For Atiku” – Fani Kayode Says Publish on 2023-02-02 09:49:56