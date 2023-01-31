Some APC Leaders in Buhari’s Government Have Grudges Against Tinubu -APC Leader, Tope Fasua

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of Tinubu’s PCC, Tope Fasua, has made some revelations regarding leaders of his party who may be trying to sabotage the APC presidential candidate while in Buhari’s government. Speaking on AIT , Fasua noted that although the PDP is not in power, they may have loyalists within the APC-led government.

In response to the topic, Fasua said, “Tinubu is contesting for Nigeria’s presidency, but you do not expect everyone within the APC to like him.” Among those in the current government are people who ran against him in the APC primary election. I do not have to mention names. These people are still carrying heavy grudges against him.

He added, “Some of the said people were leaked during the primary. You may wonder what type of politicians such people are. You have to adhere to the rules of your political party and conform if you lose a contest to another member. Tinubu is a mentor to many people, and if you refuse to give him the ticket on a platter, he still wins you in a contest. I think you should conform.

You can watch the interview here. (15:30 minute)

