Some AAC Candidates Were Expelled Because They Were Negotiating With Other Parties – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed the reason why some of the Governorship Candidates of the AAC in some states were expelled by the party.

According to Omoyele Sowore, the goovernorship candidates who were expelled were expelled because they were caught in the act of negotiating to support other parties ahead of the coming elections.

Omoyele Sowore disclosed that just three days ago, the expelled Governorship Candidates were scheduled to hold a meeting with the APC as they planned to reach a deal with the opposition party.

Speaking further, Sowore dismissed allegations that he is using his media house to blackmail or spread untrue stories about the expelled Governorship Candidates of the AAC.

Remember that some few days ago, some of the Governorship Candidates of the AAC came together and disclosed that they no longer see Omoyele Sowore as the presidential candidate of the party.

Watch From The 9:48 Minute Of The Video Below:

